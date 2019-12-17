Will's Pub to host a (garage) rockin' Hannukah celebration this weekend

There's a slate of Christmas-related music events as far as the eye can see, but Will's Pub is stepping up to the holiday plate with a raucous night of raw rock to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah this very weekend. The lineup is stellar, with South Florida troublemakers Ben Katzman’s Degreaser joined by the Wildblooms (WildTones) and the Woolly Bushweiss’s (Woolly Bushmen)
