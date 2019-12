Will's Pub to host a (garage) rockin' Hannukah celebration this weekend

There's a slate of Christmas-related music events as far as the eye can see, but Will's Pub is stepping up to the holiday plate with a raucous night of raw rock to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah this very weekend. The lineup is stellar, with South Florida troublemakers Ben Katzman’s Degreaser joined by the Wildblooms ( WildTones ) and the Woolly Bushweiss’s ( Woolly Bushmen "Will's Pub Presents the Hannukah Spectacular" happens this Sunday, Dec. 22, at 9 p.m. The event is free!

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press