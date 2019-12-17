Indie rockers Bear Hands announce intimate 2020 show in Orlando

Brooklyn indie-rock band Bear Hands have announced tour dates for next year in support of this year's album Fake Tunes. And a return to Orlando is in the cards, in a much more intimate room than the last time they played here in the House of Blues!
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.