Indie rockers Bear Hands announce intimate 2020 show in Orlando

Brooklyn indie-rock band Bear Hands have announced tour dates for next year in support of this year's albumAnd a return to Orlando is in the cards, in a much more intimate room than the last time they played here in the House of Blues! Bear Hands play the Social on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Dec. 20.

