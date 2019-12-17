The Heard

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

The Heard

Indie rockers Bear Hands announce intimate 2020 show in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Dec 17, 2019 at 11:53 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BEAR HANDS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Bear Hands/Facebook
Brooklyn indie-rock band Bear Hands have announced tour dates for next year in support of this year's album Fake Tunes. And a return to Orlando is in the cards, in a much more intimate room than the last time they played here in the House of Blues!

Bear Hands play the Social on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Dec. 20.


