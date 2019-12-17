The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

The Gist

Central Florida Jobs with Justice to host 'a Night of Justice Among the Stars' honoring grassroots leaders

Posted By on Tue, Dec 17, 2019 at 5:54 PM

click image ARTWORK BY MELANIE CERVANTES
  • Artwork by Melanie Cervantes
Central Florida Jobs With Justice will host an evening art show to cheer on grass-roots leaders around Orlando – and to name this year's Scrooge of the Year.

The event will celebrate people in Central Florida who are "dedicated to improving the lives of working people," and this year's event focuses on "visionary leaders making history and creating futures in our movement."
click image ARTWORK BY MARY HAZBOUN
  • Artwork by Mary Hazboun
Over the years, Jobs With Justice has built a formidable coalition of labor unions, civil rights and social justice organizations, and faith leaders, united to push progressive reforms locally.

The evening will include a silent auction of local and national artists' works dealing with the social justice issues closest to CFJWJ and their members, including workers rights, justice for immigrants and racial justice, accessible health care, climate justice, gender equality and LGBTQ+ equality.

click image ARTWORK BY ANNEMARIE BARRETT
  • Artwork by Annemarie Barrett
The proceeds will benefit the group's 2020 work, but that's not the only way attendees can participate. The night will feature an election to name the annual Scrooge of the Year, the public figure most responsible for setting back the cause of progressive justice.



Last year, the Scrooge candidates were U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, since-departed Orlando airport lawyer Marcos Marchena, and Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg. Scott won the straw poll as the worst.

This year's 2019 CFJWJ Scrooge of the Year will again (dis)honor "the worst person for workers' rights in Central Florida." The nominees include Universal Studios ("for their proposal to build road using community wealth funds, displacing poor residents, no guarantees of local jobs or affordable housing"), I-4 Ultimate contractors SGL Constructors (for "poor safety standards that have led to worker deaths and injuries"), and state Sen. Joe Gruters (because he "introduced and led the passage of the anti-immigrant bill SB 168").

Every ticket-buying attendee gets a vote, but "you can buy additional votes at the show to influence the vote, to honor our current electoral system."

Find out more about "Central Florida's social justice prom" at the event's ticket page and on their Facebook event page.

click to enlarge ARTWORK COURTESY CENTRAL FLORIDA JOBS WITH JUSTICE
  • Artwork courtesy Central Florida Jobs with Justice
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As Disney opens its new Star Wars land in Orlando, another local theme park says goodbye Read More

  2. Orlando will host a Lake Eola Park rally on the eve of Trump impeachment Read More

  3. Orlando musicians and artists come together to support Jim Leatherman and family after tragic loss Read More

  4. Mills 50 Korean fried chicken joint Chi-Kin opens Wednesday Read More

  5. Florida lawyer who filmed himself leaving a raccoon to die 20 miles offshore told to take a workshop Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation