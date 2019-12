Philadelphia's Mannequin Pussy make up for incomplete show back in May with a vengeance

click to enlarge Mannequin Pussy at Soundbar

click to enlarge Mannequin Pussy at Soundbar

click to enlarge Mannequin Pussy at Soundbar

click to enlarge Mannequin Pussy at Soundbar

click to enlarge Mannequin Pussy at Soundbar

click to enlarge Mannequin Pussy at Soundbar

click to enlarge Mannequin Pussy at Soundbar

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Kississippi at Soundbar

Even though I’ve seen emergent Philadelphia bandbefore, I haven’t really. They were last scheduled here to open up for the mightyat the Abbey back in May, and they did. But they were essentially without the voice of Marisa Dabice, who had fallen ill enough to cancel their previous show. And though it did yield a pretty touching local connection when they invited anyone in the audience who knew their lyrics to come onstage and basically front the band (which local superfandid), it wasn’t a proper Mannequin Pussy show.They would, however, make up for it with a vengeance in this auspicious return, one that had the band at full steam, with a pivotal new album out and in the headlining spotlight. Firing on all pistons again, the band brought fury. And Dabice came ready to rage with full voice and presence, restoring theand eventhat’s the core of Mannequin Pussy.More than simply blunt punk force, this performance showed a band on an exciting threshold. Besides being on a bigger label (indie powerhouse), some of the material they played off their current album,represents a new sound for them, one that gives fuller bloom to theirTheir punk bite hasn’t gone anywhere, as the blitzkrieg hardcore stretch that closed out the set roundly attests. It’s that they’re now legitimately much more than just a punk band.In fact, the non-punk songs – full of– are some of the best moments onAnd from both Mannequin Pussy’s live execution and the audience’s reaction, this show proved that their newer beautiful moments hit with no less force or feeling.While most acts take a while to expand convincingly, if ever, Mannequin Pussy have proven this year that they can balanceandlike few can right now. It’s an impressive, distinctive combination that’s both a good sound and a promising trajectory for them.And remember Orlando fan Meg Tracy? Well, apparently, she was at this show, too. And she got a shout-out and dedication from Dabice herself for the save earlier this year.Also playing were tourmates and fellow Philadelphianswho impressed last year at the Social opening up for Foxing . This time, they featured more clean electronic touches.Opening were ever-reliable localswho are now back to their original trio setup.