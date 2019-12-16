Bloggytown

Monday, December 16, 2019

Orlando will host a Lake Eola Park rally on the eve of Trump impeachment

Posted By on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE WHITE HOUSE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via The White House/Wikimedia Commons
The night before the U.S. House of Representatives votes on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, a rally will be held in Orlando demanding lawmakers vote to impeach.

Advocacy group Move On will be holding the "Nobody Is Above the Law" rally at Lake Eola Park on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. It'll be one of the over 500 protests happening at the same time across the nation, said organizers.

It's an impeachment-eve action that protesters hope will set the stage for a merry Impeachmas Day.

"The mobilization is part of a massive, grassroots effort to ensure Congress holds Donald Trump accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 elections," says Move ON in a press release.



"Protestors will demand that the House of Representatives fulfills its constitutional duty by impeaching Donald Trump and that the Senate remove him from office for attempting to rig the 2020 elections."

