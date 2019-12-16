Band of the Week: Chuck Magid Band

click to enlarge Mike Dunn

Just the facts:



&lt;a href="http://chuckmagid1.bandcamp.com/album/traveling-home"&gt;Traveling Home by Chuck Magid&lt;/a&gt;

Five questions:



Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you theChuck Magid - Guitar / VocalsAaron "Bucky" Buckingham - Drums / VocalsGlenn Kastrinos - Bass / VocalsColin Fei - Keyboards / VocalsI also have my good friends Daniel Heitz join in on guitar and vocals and David Vanegas on Bass and vocals from time to time.The Chuck Magid Band actually just formed this past May 2019 after the break up of my former band The Groove Orient.I am currently in the process of releasing my debut solo EP,. Its release date is set for December 21 but I thought I'd give you all atthe experience of releasing it first. I hope you enjoy!Websites:Hard. Fast. Loud. Rock N RollSome of my most memorable shows so far have been when my old band The Groove Orient teamed up with Kaleigh Baker. One time we got to kick off the main stage at Suwannee Hulaween together and we also got to back up Kaleigh at House of Blues Orlando opening up for JJ Grey & Mofro on New Years Eve. Those were some killer shows with great energy. I'm looking to make my upcoming release show just as memorable as these.I'd have to say my favorite local band to play with has been Kaleigh Baker. She brings some serious energy to her shows and its been an unforgettable experience being able to share some of those stages.I think a lot of people see me as a Jam Band guy because of the scene we are in. I mean, I love to jam but I grew up on Aerosmith, AC/DC, Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, etc. I'm a Rock 'n' Roll man in a Rock 'n' Roll band.My favorite thing about being an Orlando musician is that we've got every kind of musical opportunity you can imagine. The original scene is there, the singer/songwriter scene is growing rapidly thanks to people like Mike Dunn throwing Folk Yeah, Thomas Wynn's The Circle, and Jordan Foley + Terri Binions duets. People are pushing original music here and there is so much talent. Orlando also has an incredible corporate music scene. So much opportunity here.Well this is just the beginning for me venturing out on my own with the release of this new solo EP and I'm super excited to see where it takes me. Catch me at Will's Pub December 21 with Oxford Noland, Jordan Foley & The Wheelhouse, and Patrick Hagerman for the release show and enjoy the new EP I just leaked above!