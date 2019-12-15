Bloggytown

Sunday, December 15, 2019

Democratic presidential candidates slam Florida's handling of felon voting rights

Posted By on Sun, Dec 15, 2019 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STICK
  • Photo via Adobe Stick
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the state’s top elected Democrat, and a handful of Democratic presidential candidates spent time Friday on Twitter slamming Gov. Ron DeSantis over the way the state is carrying out last year’s Amendment 4.

The criticism came during a “Twitter Town Hall” centered on discussion about the constitutional amendment designed to restore voting rights to felons who have completed terms of their sentences.

The measure was overwhelmingly passed by Floridians last year, and the Republican-controlled Legislature and DeSantis this spring approved a bill that requires felons to pay legal obligations, such as restitution, fines and fees, to be able to vote.

Fried hammered Republicans for creating “hurdles” before felons can vote. Presidential candidates followed suit. “The people voted to restore voting rights to 1.4 million of their fellow citizens who had been disenfranchised in Florida. We must keep fighting efforts to silence their voices,”



Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote on Twitter. Warren, Former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick joined the discussion about Amendment 4.

“As Governor of MA, I recognized that I was governor for every person who lived in MA, not just those who voted for me or who agreed with me. Gov. DeSantis should recognize he holds the same responsibilities, and fight for all Floridians’ voices to be heard,” Patrick tweeted. The Florida Democratic Party organized the event.

