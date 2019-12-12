Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 12, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando doubles down on its long-shot World Cup bid

Posted By on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 8:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Orlando is all-in when it comes to making a bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

So are over 15 other U.S. cities, some of which appear to have a way better chance of landing the international event than the City Beautiful.

Still, city officials are not phased, doubling-down on the bid. After all, the estimated potential economic impact could soar north of $400 million.

"Continuing to position our community for the opportunity is a round-the-clock task and is something we have been engaging in with the community," CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission Jason Siegel told the Orlando Business Journal.



"We are going to be addressing a handful of needs with the $60 million upgrade to Camping World in this phase going on right now, and we will continue to have conversation with leadership about additional enhancements to Camping World if that presents an opportunity for us to enhance the bid."

Orlando hosted five World Cup matches at the Citrus Bowl in 1994, where the extreme heat and humidity took center stage. All of the matches, scheduled at midday start times, were played in temperatures of 95 degrees or above, with humidity in excess of 70 percentage. A group-stage match between Mexico and Ireland was played in 105-degree heat.

The tournament will be hosted somewhere in the U.S. in 2026. Bids will be filed to FIFA in June, after which the federation will take around a year to choose a 2026 host.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Kissimmee hotel owner hasn't paid utility bills, royally screwing tenants Read More

  2. News anchor, UCF grad assaulted by youth minister during live TV report Read More

  3. University of Florida College of Pharmacy reveals breakthrough cancer drug Read More

  4. We just learned a ton of new stuff about all the restaurants coming to Disney World Read More

  5. AdventHealth donates $1 million to Pulse memorial, diversity and inclusion program Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation