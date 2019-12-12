Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 12, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida wildlife officials moving quickly to close gun-sales loophole used by Pensacola shooter

Posted By on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 9:11 AM

click to enlarge NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Naval Air Station Pensacola image via Google Maps
Florida wildlife officials moved quickly Wednesday to try to close a “loophole” that allowed a citizen of Saudi Arabia to legally buy a handgun and ammunition used to kill three people Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission directed staff members to immediately provide a proposal that would end the ability of such foreign citizens to buy handguns if they hold Florida hunting licenses.

Commissioner Rodney Barreto said he spoke to Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier in the day and wanted immediate action.

“There’s been a terrible issue that happened here in Florida, where a foreigner was able to get a hunting license. Then he was able to buy a gun and he was able to kill some American soldiers,” Barreto said. “We need to close that loophole. We need to close it right away. We need to look at all our rules and regulations. We’ve got to make sure foreigners cannot get guns and have the ability to kill American citizens. We need to figure that out today.”



DeSantis criticized the law on Sunday during a news conference in Pensacola.

"That's a federal loophole that he took advantage of,” DeSantis said. “I'm a big supporter of the Second Amendment, but the Second Amendment applies so that we, the American people, can keep and bear arms. It does not apply to Saudi Arabians. So, he had no constitutional right to do that, for sure. Why the federal law has that, I'm just not sure. I was not aware of that. I always thought that federal nationals except for some law enforcement … yeah, I think they should definitely look at that."
"The Second Amendment applies so that we, the American people, can keep and bear arms. It does not apply to Saudi Arabians." – Gov. Ron DeSantis click to tweet
Shooter Mohammed Alshamrani, who was killed by an Escambia County sheriff’s deputy, was a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force, studying at Pensacola's Naval Aviation Schools Command.

Federal law generally prevents people in the United States on non-immigrant visas from having guns, according to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. But an exception allows them to have guns if they have valid hunting licenses.

The Pensacola shooter, in the U.S. since August 2017, had obtained his Florida hunting license in mid-April and in July bought a 9 mm Glock 45 pistol, with an extended magazine, from a gun shop in the Pensacola area.

Besides a valid hunting license, people with non-immigrant visas can buy guns if they are certain official representatives of foreign governments or if they are law-enforcement officers from friendly governments in the U.S. on official business, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives website.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Kissimmee hotel owner hasn't paid utility bills, royally screwing tenants Read More

  2. News anchor, UCF grad assaulted by youth minister during live TV report Read More

  3. We just learned a ton of new stuff about all the restaurants coming to Disney World Read More

  4. Unity and Diversity Dancers group crashes Winter Garden parade, infuriating city manager Read More

  5. With Star Wars land now fully opened, what's next for Disney World? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation