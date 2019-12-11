The Heard

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Underground legend Eugene Chadbourne to ramble into Will's Pub tonight

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 1:43 PM

click image PHOTO BY BRIAN AAKER COURTESY EUGENE CHADBOURNE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Brian Aaker courtesy Eugene Chadbourne/Facebook
Over the course of a non-career career full of twists, turns and musical delights stretching back to the late 1970s, a last-minute show at Will’s Pub tonight by avant-guitar legend Eugene Chadbourne is just par for the course. And yet, what a nice surprise! An underground lifer, guitarist, composer and singer/songwriter, Chadbourne’s long musical life takes in time in noise-rockers Shockabilly, collaborations with jazz titans like Anthony Braxton and John Zorn, and his own “LSD C&W”-style solo albums. We reached out to Obliterati outlier Steven Garnett, a Chadbourne booster for as long as we have known him, and he gave a thumbs-up to this show in his own particular way: “Dr. Chadbourne knows the original recipe by heart and gives it away if you have ears to hear. He declares ‘fried chicken or fried egg?’ Eugene be rakish, devilish, with an angel’s heart.” Openers Jonas Van Den Bossche and Bongus are excellent additions to the bill, making the evening even more unpredictable.

with Bongus, Jonas Van Den Bossche | 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $10

Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map


