Wednesday, December 11, 2019

The Heard

Soul legends the Isley Brothers give Orlando a shout at the Bob Carr

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 5:03 PM

click to enlarge the-isley-brothers_press.jpg
Sixty years ago, on Sept. 21, 1959, the Isley Brothers released “Shout.” “You make me wanna shout” is a lyric that’s been hollered at gatherings for decades hence, from grandma on the wedding reception dancefloor to the teens making mischief in the parking lot. The Grammy award-winning group is celebrating the landmark with a 60th anniversary tour that stops at Orlando’s Bob Carr Theater. The brothers Isley, Ronald and Ernie, play their generation- and genre-spanning hits, crisscrossing and blending R&B, blues, rock, soul and funk, like “That Lady,” “Twist and Shout,” “It’s Your Thing” and “This Old Heart of Mine.”

8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 | Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $39.50-$290

