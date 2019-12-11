Soul legends the Isley Brothers give Orlando a shout at the Bob Carr

click to enlarge
Sixty years ago, on Sept. 21, 1959, the Isley Brothers released “Shout.” “You make me wanna shout” is a lyric that’s been hollered at gatherings for decades hence, from grandma on the wedding reception dancefloor to the teens making mischief in the parking lot. The Grammy award-winning group is celebrating the landmark with a 60th anniversary tour that stops at Orlando’s Bob Carr Theater. The brothers Isley, Ronald and Ernie, play their generation- and genre-spanning hits, crisscrossing and blending R&B, blues, rock, soul and funk, like “That Lady,” “Twist and Shout,” “It’s Your Thing” and “This Old Heart of Mine.”
8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 | Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org
| $39.50-$290
