Orlando Ballet's 'Nutcracker' takes over the Dr. Phillips Center this week

The popular holiday tradition presented by the Orlando Ballet returns this week with dancing snowflakes, waltzing flowers, ethereal lights and all the whimsy of The Nutcracker. What started as a two-part ballet almost 130 years ago, based on the E.T.A Hoffman story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” has gracefully worked its way into the fabric of annual holiday celebrations. There are plenty of options for locals to see a production this year, but for our money, you can’t beat seeing it in the gorgeous Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phil.Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; various times through Dec. 23 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | orlandoballet.org | $24-$490

