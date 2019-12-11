Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Dec. 11

click to enlarge
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
Officials Still Trying To Free Tire-Squeezed Manatee
Wildlife officials have been following this manatee for years. It's believed he's been stuck in that tire which has literally grown around him. - LINK
Did you know Central Florida has it's own version of a Demolition Derby? - LINK
Have a Sci-Fi fan in the house? Check out Amazon's gift list for the science fiction fan. - LINK
The way we visit aquariums is about to change is the virtual reality world has anything to say about it. - LINK
Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.