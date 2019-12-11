The Gist

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Dec. 11

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge leslye-gale-oct22b.jpg
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Officials Still Trying To Free Tire-Squeezed Manatee

Wildlife officials have been following this manatee for years. It's believed he's been stuck in that tire which has literally grown around him. - LINK

Did you know Central Florida has it's own version of a Demolition Derby? - LINK



Have a Sci-Fi fan in the house? Check out Amazon's gift list for the science fiction fan. - LINK

The way we visit aquariums is about to change is the virtual reality world has anything to say about it. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

