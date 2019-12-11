The Gist

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Grandma Party returns to Audubon Park for one of Orlando's favorite holiday traditions

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Photo by Michael Lothrop
If you’re an Orlando longtimer, there’s little we can tell you about Grandma Party that you don’t already know – this is the 17th one, after all, and its weird and woolly spirit has stayed alive through the changing hands of at least three different sets of organizers. If you’re new to town, though, this might be the best crash course we could recommend: Here you’ll see the work of many of our best artists and artisans, along with four bands, two DJs and Stardust’s famous chili dogs (and carrot dogs!). You can get your tarot cards read, get your bangs trimmed, or write a letter on a vintage typewriter. You can buy an herbal sleep remedy, handmade porcelain earrings, small-batch bitters or an embroidered hex. Witches, drunks, kids and dogs are all welcome. Listen to Grandma when she reminds you that parking will be an impossible bitch and “carpooling, biking and Uber/Lyft” are better options – “or you can fly in on your unicorn and they can hang out at the bar while you get down with your bad self.” Thanks, Nana.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 | Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road | facebook.com/grandmaparty | free

