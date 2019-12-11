Enzian takes a look at the NYC art and music scene of yesteryear with 'Downtown 81'

click to enlarge
The music and art scene of New York City in the early ’80s is the focus of Downtown 81
, a film made by Andy Warhol compatriot Glenn O’Brien. Graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat plays a fictionalized version of himself as he wanders through the city looking for a place to sleep after getting evicted. Along the way, the camera catches up with the likes of Fab Five Freddy, Debbie Harry, Tuxedomoon, Kid Creole & the Coconuts and more, capturing the moment when the punk, hip-hop and art worlds all collided into a distinctly New Yorkian mélange. The film acts as a time machine, transporting viewers to an irreplicable era in the city’s history.
9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org
| $12
Mon., Dec. 16, 9:30 p.m.
