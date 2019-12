Enzian takes a look at the NYC art and music scene of yesteryear with 'Downtown 81'

The music and art scene of New York City in the early ’80s is the focus of, a film made by Andy Warhol compatriot Glenn O’Brien. Graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat plays a fictionalized version of himself as he wanders through the city looking for a place to sleep after getting evicted. Along the way, the camera catches up with the likes of Fab Five Freddy, Debbie Harry, Tuxedomoon, Kid Creole & the Coconuts and more, capturing the moment when the punk, hip-hop and art worlds all collided into a distinctly New Yorkian mélange. The film acts as a time machine, transporting viewers to an irreplicable era in the city’s history.9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $12

