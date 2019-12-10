Tip Jar

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Bao's Castle coming to the Sodo Shopping Center

Posted By on Tue, Dec 10, 2019 at 2:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Bao, those now-ubiquitous steamed buns of alabaster sponge fattened with stuffings both porcine and otherwise, will soon inflate the bellies of SoDo-mites.

Bao's Castle will open inside the Sodo Shopping Center next door to Gator's Dockside at the end of February.

Owner Danny Ngo, who currently runs Sodo Sushi Bar & Grill just a few doors down with his parents, says Bao's Castle will be a beer and wine bar serving a focused menu of bao including "the best pork belly bao you've ever eaten."
click to enlarge baos_castle.jpg
Ngo's certitude comes from snagging a talented chef from one of the best restaurants in town — I can't reveal his name, but I can tell you that the man has serious skills.

"He has an amazing talent and I honestly wouldn't open this restaurant without him," says Ngo.



In addition to bao, the restaurant will serve bowls (pork belly and seafood) and will have about 10 beers on tap featuring IPAs and specialty craft beers.

Yippee-yo yippee-yay.

