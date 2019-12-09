The Heard

Monday, December 9, 2019

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

Posted By on Mon, Dec 9, 2019 at 10:07 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Our Local Restaurants Competing For Best Table 2019

We love to eat in Central Florida, which is why we weren't surprised when we saw the list of restaurants contending for top table. - LINK

We've never heard of "punishment passes" by cyclists say that's what drivers are passing out in Orlando. - LINK



Governor Ron DeSantis calling out Saudi Arabia following the deadly shooting at Pensacola's Naval Base. - LINK

Bruce Springsteen's Longtime drummer, Max Weinberg, is selling his Florida house... want to peek inside? - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

