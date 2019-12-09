Kyoto Sushi & Grill to open in former Baja Burrito Kitchen space at Colonial Plaza

click to enlarge
If you were one of those lamenting the non-opening of Kobe Steakhouse on the corner of E. Colonial Drive and Fern Creek Avenue, there's good news.
Local hibachi and sushi outfit Kyoto Sushi & Grill
will move into the space recently vacated by Baja Burrito Kitchen
in the Colonial Plaza.
The restaurant bills itself as "faster and more affordable" than other Japanese restaurants, but with fare that's prepared with "the same quality and style."
In addition to hibachi, Kyoto will offer sushi, scores of rolls, poke bowls, bento boxes, ramen and more.
Kyoto currently has four locations: two in Oviedo, one near the airport and one in Avalon Park.
The Colonial Plaza location will open next summer.
