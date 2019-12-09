Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youTio Yehye, Houston, D-man Soul, Scoot, and DJ Hellfire. All play instruments recognized in the rock ‘n’ roll genre.Some years ago, as a final crawl from a dumpster fire. Thank you.They recently won a legal battle for their catalog to be erased. The action is still pending. Streaming fosters mediocrity, so they will not endorse it.Limb.fun is the only relevant channel. As we stumble into the roaring ’20s, it is only proper to recognize that organic reach is wheezing its terminal sighs while paid engagement mugs suckers; rendering social media irrelevant.Square pegs through round holesThey have had no memorable shows.Gillian Carter is a solid investment.Grindcore. Grindcore is referential. Boring.Orlando can lend itself to rose-tinted sentiments but, more consistently, the city augments disappointment.Limb Solutions: posthumous parts for general consumption. When they’re not doing that they work day jobs, as civilians should. Thank you.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press