Orlando astrologer RJ Speiser finds that Sagittarius season brings unexpected gifts of affirmation

Illustration by Anna Cruz

Recently I’ve been asking myself a lot of questions. Should I stay in Berlin? Should I keep following my European dream? Or should I return to Orlando? Should I help my sick mother? These were not questions I ever anticipated asking myself. Rather, they were insurmountable problems presenting themselves in the form of questions. Slowly, I managed to pull myself away from a desperate amount of IGTV self-help videos and sought real-life answers. I prayed that as my scenery transformed, so would my outlook. I traveled anxiously back to Florida with a suitcase full of shorts and a head full of confusion.When I landed in America, the nagging questions continued. In fact, they became even harder to answer. What is the right thing to do? Where will I be happy? How many people will I disappoint? Is my mom going to be okay without me around? Why do I care so much about what others think? What decision can I live with for the rest of my life? How do I make the best decision possible for my future? With a sick mother in the states and a career abroad, I simply had no idea how to properly answer any of these questions.Sagittarius season is officially upon us, folks. As the archetype of optimism, Sagittarius brings forth hope and joy. It rings in the holiday season with gifts of giving because Sagittarius is the sign of benevolence. When the sun transits Sagittarius, the energy exudes a carefree, cheerful spirit. Ruled by the planet Jupiter, Sagittarius represents expansion and prosperity. Jupiter represents our teachers, our gurus and, most importantly, our values. Jupiter creates our belief system, and more so, blesses our lives. A trained astrologer can analyze where Jupiter sits in a birth chart to advise where a client will receive luck in their life. However, it is ultimately how one counts their blessings that will determine their volume. The lesson of the Sagittarius archetype lies in its most patronizing question: Can’t you already see how lucky you are?I had been severely depressed for some time. I’d spent over a year building a new life abroad, a new self, really. I had worked diligently on my five year plan: Travel across the European continent, while simultaneously making it big as a sustainable chef. Only a year and a half into this dream, I received news regarding my mother's terminal illness. I was mentally and emotionally wrecked. The angry narrator in my mind berated me daily for weeks. How can my life in Berlin stop? What about my work visa? What will happen to my clients? What about my friends? Do I have to give all of it up? Why is this happening to me?These endless questions held a dark veil over my eyes. They didn’t allow me to see the full view. Blind to Jupiter, I couldn't find any areas left where I was lucky. However, when I landed back on Florida soil, I was greeted with a vast array of sunny smiles and an outpouring of support from my old community. Orlando was excited to have me back. Even under a terrible circumstance, joy still existed. Things weren’t happening to me, they were happening for me. The Sagittarius in me finally relented, what in the hell have you been so worried about? Then, the questions started changing very quickly.My initial focus was only geared toward my ego’s losses (my career and social setbacks). The optimist in me didn’t realize how much my spirit would gain by being back with friends and family. My soul felt full for the first time in weeks. Eventually, I realized that regardless of where I am or what I do, the quality of my life will come from seeing my losses as opportunities. So, I started asking myself better questions. What new opportunities are coming my way? What old chapters can I reopen? What new stories can I write? What new foods can I try? How can I best serve my mom right now? How can I be of service to others? Can I learn to give fully from my heart? Will I experience love ?Life is full of questions. Life is also full of loss and change. So, the only thing you should really be asking yourself this holiday season is, well, nauseatingly cliche but so damn powerful: What is it that you are already grateful for? Life is full of hidden presents waiting to be acknowledged, you just have to open yourself up to receive them.Happy holidays my dear rams! With sun and mercury sitting in your sister fire-sign, Sagittarius, you are filled this season with optimistic spirit and confidence! Mercury in Sagittarius will help you speak honestly and openly to others. The sun’s conjunction in this sign will help you shine bright. This month is all about creating new spaces for self-care. Although Aries is known for being rash, impulsive and charming, many other signs don’t give you credit for the sensitivity behind your sign. In fact, your counter opposite, Libra, is all about peace, patience, and beauty. Instinctively, you crave this balance and an emotional war can wage behind the scenes, unbeknownst to others. With a full moon in Gemini this month, use this time to develop your more sensitive and deeper layers. Take time to show ways you feel helped by others and also ways you can support your local community. Give first to yourself and then give freely from your heart. Blessings are on the way!Merry holiday cheer, my darling bulls! Uranus is in Taurus this month, and it encourages you to take some new risks! Uranus represents flexibility and leadership. Which means, this is an excellent time for you to put yourself out there in completely new ways. Try new activities or foods this season! Jupiter's transit will also encourage you to feel braver, so now is the time. With Mars still transiting Scorpio (your polar sign), this will also intensify your passions this month and bring in more opportunities to go deeper in friendships or perhaps take more risks in relationships or work. This is your time this month to feel brave, strong and in charge of your life. Make waves and be fearless!Ho, ho, ho my naughty twins! The sun is currently transiting your polar opposite sign, sagittarius. This means some of your shadows are coming to light. In addition, the full moon will be in your sign this month and bring forth a sea of emotional undertakings. You are ruled by air and the planet Mercury, which represents communication and speech. Your words are powerful weapons. This is why when Mercury goes retrograde, everyone freaks the fuck out. With the sun bringing light to your dark areas and the moon illuminating your deepest desires, this is a great month for you to write. And I mean, write. Use the holidays to write poems, love letters, jokes or songs. Give away words of hope and wisdom as gifts this year. Use your natural gift of language to make others day better. Believe in yourself.O holy night, my deep crabs! Winter is upon us and it is bringing us into your polar season. As the archetype ruled by water and warmth, the cold season probably brings in feelings of tension and hibernation for an already cool crab. However, the planet of love (Venus) and the planet of wisdom/age (Saturn) are currently sitting in your polar opposite sign, Capricorn. Saturn is happy in Capricorn, as it is the sign it rules. However, Venus feels quite restricted here. However, together these energies bring a sense of maturity to your heart space. This type of love energy is all about helping others, especially those who are most vulnerable right now during the winter season (i.e. elderly people, aka Saturn!) With your healing spirit, you could really benefit others (or elders) in your life by using some of your current energy to offer support. You are a beacon of compassion and nurturing, motherly energy. Thank you.Happy holy days, my righteous lion! Most of the year you are a fierce force to be reckoned with. Now that your sister fire sign is here (Sagittarius), you are set for a month of passion and social activity. As the sun king, you enjoy being adored, loved and celebrated. Sagittarius' transit through the sun is a healthy balancing act for you. This month you may find yourself ready to receive appreciation from your friends or community. As a natural leader, you want to be admired. However, the best way to achieve this goal is through the energy of our full moon in Gemini. When you mix this lovable air sign with your hot waves of fire, you may find that youthful spirit you need in order to let go of your wish to be adored and find ways to equally give love. Once you embrace your inner child this holiday, you may find that you are a giver just as much as a receiver.Season's greetings my virginal babes, Sagittarius season is here to light some romantic fire under your seat. With Venus transiting Aquarius this month, this season is all about unconventional relationships and attitudes. This is a great chance to expand your options. As an earth sign, you are all about stability, commitment and hard work. Sagittarius is the youthful optimist, who doesn’t really worry about much because things always work out in the end. The sun’s energy may perhaps annoy you at first, as you’re far more focused on long term goals and putting plans into action. However, the Sagittarius archetype is essential for your growth. Both the fire and spontaneity of the sun in Sagittarius and the free spirit of Venus in Aquarius will help you find the spaces where you can grow outside the box. This unique style of free thinking is what will set you apart in both work and love. Keep following your dreams.Peace and joy my balanced Libras, the new moon in Capricorn is coming this month and preparing you to get more serious about making changes. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of wisdom and hard work. Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and hedonism. This strong Capricorn transit happening at the end of the month will help you start making plans for the future and settle some much-needed decisions. Libras are known for being indecisive and having a difficult time when making up their minds about something. If you have been considering traveling somewhere, changing jobs or moving to a new place, this transit will help you get serious. Capricorn teaches that it is the things that make us most uncomfortable that are best for soul growth. You may find yourself needing to nail down some big changes but remember that they will pay off!Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle this season, my dearest Scorpios. Yes, I know, cheerful optimism is a bit beneath you, no? As the archetype of depth and getting to the heart of the matter, you don’t need kitschy feel-good holiday movies to get you going. You’re naturally compassionate all year round, with a full heart of truth. In fact, giving in an honest way is typically the only thing that ever really matters to you. So, perhaps you probably care less than the other signs about receiving presents, but this also means you are genuinely most excited when you get something unexpected. In fact, this season for you is all about acceptance. Especially acceptance when good things happen! Typically, it is easy for you to focus on the dark side of things (it's the scorpionic way!) but this can also mean that when good things happen you have a hard time believing in their legitimacy. It’s a great form of self-protection. However, it also prevents you from realizing how deserving you are of being happy and receiving love. Let the gift of acceptance be with you this season.Eat, drink and be merry, my darling archers! Your season is here to help bounce some endless love off all the walls! Joy, hope and optimism are your core values. Ruled by the planet of benevolence, you are naturally a good person who wants to help others. It’s just that you carry so much fire in your spirit, emotions can run amok when things don’t go the way you initially planned. You believe wholeheartedly in kindness. So, if someone breaks your trust or if you feel surrounded by a bunch of phonies, you can emotionally shut down. This season for you is all about believing in your good nature, no matter what others say. Don’t let others' attitudes make you doubt your own smile. Trust your instincts, and also, be mindful that others may perceive your natural optimism as phoney as well. Just remember to use your strength as your gift. Channel the energy into creative ways to show others that your values can determine the quality of your life and remain a shining example for others. You simply rock this holiday season!Welcome to a festive season, my dear goats! Ruled by the planet Saturn, you are quite serious and reserved in nature. You enjoy partying with others, as long as you finish your work first! Or, at least have something to brag about at a holiday dinner with friends and family. The lesson in Sagittarius season is all in your need to let go of reflecting on your accomplishments. Rather, use this holiday to ask deep, meaningful questions to others. Be a pillar of experience and introspection. Inspire hope by using your years of learned knowledge to gift wisdom this season. You’ve probably been referred to as an “old soul” your whole life, use it to your advantage. At dinner events ask plenty of questions to strangers or friends you’ve never taken the time to really know. You can use the mercurial energy of the full moon in Gemini at the end of the month to go deep with others. Your wisdom may help others in the short term, but listening closely to others will help you understand yourself better in the long run.Let laughter be contagious this season, my lovely water bearers! Sagittarius fire is here to amp up your gifts of silliness. If you’ve been feeling a bit childish and silly, that is to be expected when this month's transits add to your free-spirited ways. Venus will be transiting your sign this month as well, bringing forth a sense of total independence and universal love. Venus in Aquarius is an interesting placement for the planet of love and beauty. That’s because you are the sign representing a free-thinking, radical and flexible lifestyle. However, it’s hard to dedicate yourself to one person when you are so free-thinking and free-loving. In fact, in a committed relationship, an Aquarius would perhaps see it less as romantic and more as selling yourself off to only one person. That is because, to an Aquarius, love is meant to be unconditional and free of restrictions. So, use this time to give unconditional support to others. Simply, give without expecting anything back in return. The reward may be returned slower but the gift of giving freely will fill your heart up quickly!Let magic sweep you off your feet this season, dear fish! As the sign of “illusion,” Pisces sure does get a lot of shit for always being in a dream state. However, it is your passionate belief in the power of magic that helps you heal and transform others. You show fire, earth and air signs that compassion and love are the perfect healing tools of transformation! It is your dream that keeps hope alive in the horoscope. You are the sign Jupiter is exalted in — meaning this planet loves sitting in the sign of Pisces (more than any other sign)! This is because you two are like a dream team! The planet of optimism connecting with the sign of hope! This month is a time for you to inspire others and, also, possibly take long naps. You may find answers in your dreams. This is a great month for being in touch with your instincts and healing others who need your energy. Just be mindful to take protective space for yourself. If anyone has doubted you, now is the time to believe fully in your psychic abilities.