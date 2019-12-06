Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 6, 2019

Bloggytown

More than a quarter of new 2019 Obamacare enrollees are from Florida

Posted By on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA U.S. AIR FORCE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via U.S. Air Force/Wikimedia Commons
Topping the nation, 796,858 Floridians had chosen health plans on the federal health-insurance exchange as of Saturday, according to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Nationally, 2,876,998 people had enrolled in plans for the first time or actively renewed coverage after the exchange open-enrollment period started Nov. 1, according to the data.

The data does not include information on people who were automatically re-enrolled in health plans. The enrollment period continues until Dec. 15 for coverage that will start Jan. 1. The information includes data on 38 states that will use the federal HealthCare.gov platform for the 2020 benefit year.

Under the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, states could use the federal platform or create exchange programs. Florida’s enrollment has far outpaced other states. Texas had the second-highest enrollment in the HealthCare.gov platform as of Saturday, with 400,436 people. It was followed by Georgia, which had 173,337 people who enrolled.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sanford German restaurant Hollerbach's Willow Tree Café gets scary for Krampusnacht Read More

  2. Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett to take Orlando to 1980s metal valhalla in July Read More

  3. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz got pissy with an impeachment witness Read More

  4. Florida to roll out new safety measures to curb deadly rail-crossing accidents Read More

  5. Gov. DeSantis announces 2020 'Python Bowl' partnership with NFL Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation