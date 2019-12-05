The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 5, 2019

The Heard

Polish death metal giants Vader to welcome Orlando to the 'dark side' in February

Posted By on Thu, Dec 5, 2019 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY HENRYK MICHALUK COURTESY VADER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Henryk Michaluk courtesy Vader/Facebook
Polish death metal stalwarts Vader have announced a return to North American stages after a three-year absence set for early next year. This trek with Abysmal Dawn includes only one Florida show, and it's right here in Orlando!

Vader will be celebrating several heavy anniversaries on this tour: De Profundis (25 years), Litany (20 years), and The Art of War EP (15 years).

Vader and Abysmal Dawn play the Haven Lounge on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sanford German restaurant Hollerbach's Willow Tree Café gets scary for Krampusnacht Read More

  2. Trayvon Martin's killer, George Zimmerman, is suing nearly everyone involved in his murder trial Read More

  3. Sweet & Savory highlights some of Orlando's tastiest desserts and drinks at the Wellborn Hotel Read More

  4. Updated: 'SNL' comic Pete Davidson is making audience members sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements, but not in Orlando Read More

  5. Orange County will try to wrestle tourist tax dollars to bring WWE Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation