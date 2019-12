Cooler weather means more hot soup, and this week three local chefs – Denni Cha (Kaizen Izakaya), Rhys Gawlak (Swine & Sons) and Jundel Dumancas (Kai Asian Street Fare) – compete at the Osprey Tavern to see which one of them can make the best bowl of delicious, steamy ramen. The ticket includes three tasting bowls of ramen soup, sake tastings and mochi doughnuts, along with dessert from the Osprey Tavern. The winning chef gets to pick which charity the ticket sales go to, which should warm your heart almost as much as your belly.6-9 p.m. Monday; The Osprey Tavern, 4899 New Broad St.; $45; ospreytavern.com

