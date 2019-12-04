Sweet & Savory highlights some of Orlando's tastiest desserts and drinks at the Wellborn Hotel

click to enlarge
Holiday dinners are fine. We like turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes as much as anyone. But let’s be real: The true stars of the holidays are the desserts. Beginning with the candy landslide of Halloween, the last two months of the year are full of pies, cakes, candy canes, Ferrero Rocher hazelnut balls, gingerbread, and, yes, even the unfairly maligned fruitcake. Sweet & Savory is a chance to try lots of desserts from multiple restaurants in one night, accompanied by festive drinks and just the right amount of savory bites to balance out your sweet tooth. This year’s party takes place at the Wellborn Boutique Hotel, a cozy inn tucked away near Lake Lucerne, and features bites from the likes of La Femme du Fromage, Sweet by Holly, La Boucherie USA and more.
7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 | The Wellborn Boutique Hotel, 211 N. Lucerne Circle | sweetandsavoryorlando.com
| $40
@ The Wellborn Boutique Hotel
211 N. Lucerne Circle
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Thu., Dec. 5, 7 p.m.
Price:
$40-$55
