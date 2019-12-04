The Gist

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The Gist

Sanford German restaurant Hollerbach's Willow Tree Café gets scary for Krampusnacht

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge sel_krampus_adobestock_240840011.jpeg
While there are plenty of Christmas traditions that didn’t quite make the cut for the modern American version of the ancient holiday – the blackface-wearing Zwarte Piet thankfully never spread much farther than the Netherlands – the terrifying Krampus has received a notable revival. The monster from Central European folklore is the bad cop to St. Nick’s good, tasked with punishing naughty children through the threats of kidnapping, violence or shitty gifts – this is where the tradition of coal in your stocking comes from. And if there’s ever a place to celebrate a weird German tradition locally, Sanford’s Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Café is that place. In addition to authentic German food, treats and drinks, participants can join a Krampuslauf, which is when people dressed in their scariest Krampus costumes run through the streets, terrifying and amusing onlookers. If you’re not sufficiently horrified by the end of the lauf, a live polka band does their best to correct that.

6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 | Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Café, 205 E. First St., Sanford | 407-321-2204 | hollerbachs.com | free

