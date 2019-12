Ring in the holidays at Orlando's Lake Eola Park for their annual tree lighting ceremony

Seventy-two feet tall is pretty big, but the beneficent planners of our city’s official tree lighting celebration have even bigger things than that very tall Christmas tree in mind for the kickoff of this year’s holiday season – like a whole park full of decorations to explore with the kiddos (or doggos), live entertainment, and the Daily City food truck bazaar on hand to sate any growling stomachs. Along with those new park-wide decorations, the “Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree show” (a synchronized light-and-music show) will happen throughout the month, every evening once an hour between 5:45 and 9:45 p.m. (Will they make the tree blue and white a few times between Dec. 22-30? Eh, probably.) If 72 feet of sparkly lights and a squad of almost-as-tall nutcracker soldiers don’t stir your soul into just a bit of seasonal cheer, it’s time to look into a Whoville heart-size adjustment.5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 | Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue between Washington and Robinson streets | orlando.gov | free

