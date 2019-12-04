The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The Gist

Ring in the holidays at Orlando's Lake Eola Park for their annual tree lighting ceremony

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge lake_eola_xmas_adobestock_257299399.jpeg
Seventy-two feet tall is pretty big, but the beneficent planners of our city’s official tree lighting celebration have even bigger things than that very tall Christmas tree in mind for the kickoff of this year’s holiday season – like a whole park full of decorations to explore with the kiddos (or doggos), live entertainment, and the Daily City food truck bazaar on hand to sate any growling stomachs. Along with those new park-wide decorations, the “Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree show” (a synchronized light-and-music show) will happen throughout the month, every evening once an hour between 5:45 and 9:45 p.m. (Will they make the tree blue and white a few times between Dec. 22-30? Eh, probably.) If 72 feet of sparkly lights and a squad of almost-as-tall nutcracker soldiers don’t stir your soul into just a bit of seasonal cheer, it’s time to look into a Whoville heart-size adjustment.

5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 | Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue between Washington and Robinson streets | orlando.gov | free

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Tree Lighting Celebration
@ Lake Eola Park
North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m.
407-246-3189
Price: free
Holiday
Map
Location Details Lake Eola Park
North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Park
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free User Submitted
    Tree Lighting Celebration @ Lake Eola Park

    • Fri., Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Updated: 'SNL' comic Pete Davidson is making audience members sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements, but not in Orlando Read More

  2. New study ranks Orlando among America's least-safe cities Read More

  3. Bakari Burns wins Orlando City Council runoff election Read More

  4. Oviedo boy collides with shark while surfing New Smyrna Beach Read More

  5. Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard announces solo Orlando concert Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation