Orlando's the Pauses revisit the millennial cusp for two nights at Will's Pub

This is not at all a Prince reference. Orlando indie rock group the Pauses will party like it’s actually 1999 when they return with their long-running, consecutive series that highlights a single year in the 1990s. No ’90s theme night in the city gets as immersive or features as much notable Orlando talent as this annual Pauses blowout. For an entire weekend, Will’s Pub will be total 1999 redux. The year’s songs are performed live by some of Orlando’s best bands (often in costume) and carefully curated by DJs. Its sights will come in excellently edited videos and incredibly specific pop-cultural relics strewn about the venue. What makes the entire event worth attending is that each night features an entirely different program. Friday, the Pauses will share the bill with Fake Four recording artist E-Turn, Swamp Sista grande dame Beth McKee and OW’s own Jason Ferguson on the decks. Saturday, they’ll be joined by Timothy Eerie, Virginity and DJ Smilin’ Dan. Check out the Pauses’ hilarious Ask Jeeves web page for full details (thepauses.com/1999
). Go party like it’s your last hurrah before Y2K wipes out civilization.
9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $10-$15
