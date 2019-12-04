The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The Heard

Orlando's the Pauses revisit the millennial cusp for two nights at Will's Pub

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge the-pauses.jpg
This is not at all a Prince reference. Orlando indie rock group the Pauses will party like it’s actually 1999 when they return with their long-running, consecutive series that highlights a single year in the 1990s. No ’90s theme night in the city gets as immersive or features as much notable Orlando talent as this annual Pauses blowout. For an entire weekend, Will’s Pub will be total 1999 redux. The year’s songs are performed live by some of Orlando’s best bands (often in costume) and carefully curated by DJs. Its sights will come in excellently edited videos and incredibly specific pop-cultural relics strewn about the venue. What makes the entire event worth attending is that each night features an entirely different program. Friday, the Pauses will share the bill with Fake Four recording artist E-Turn, Swamp Sista grande dame Beth McKee and OW’s own Jason Ferguson on the decks. Saturday, they’ll be joined by Timothy Eerie, Virginity and DJ Smilin’ Dan. Check out the Pauses’ hilarious Ask Jeeves web page for full details (thepauses.com/1999). Go party like it’s your last hurrah before Y2K wipes out civilization.

9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $10-$15

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Updated: 'SNL' comic Pete Davidson is making audience members sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements, but not in Orlando Read More

  2. New study ranks Orlando among America's least-safe cities Read More

  3. Bakari Burns wins Orlando City Council runoff election Read More

  4. Oviedo boy collides with shark while surfing New Smyrna Beach Read More

  5. Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard announces solo Orlando concert Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation