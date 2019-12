Moshi Moshi Productions – known for their afterparties for events like MegaCon and Star Wars Celebration – get into the holiday spirit with a party devoted to the creepiest holiday tradition. No, not pretending Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Krampus! Don your spookiest holiday costume or pull an “ugly” Christmas sweater out of the closet and enjoy the festivities at I-Drive’s Icebar. $100 bar tabs go to the sexiest, scariest and ugliest costumes.8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; Icebar, 8967 International Drive; $10-$20; moshiparties.com

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press