Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Orange County will try to wrestle tourist tax dollars to bring WWE

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge Orange County leaders want events like Wrestlemania at Amway Center - PHOTO VIA WWE
  • Photo via WWE
  • Orange County leaders want events like Wrestlemania at Amway Center
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings wants to bring more body slams and goal kicks to town.

County leaders are deliberating over an idea to offer up $262,500 in cash incentives to bring two WWE Wrestling events to the Amway Center, and to bring the Florida Cup international soccer tournament back to the Orlando area.

Demings told Fox 35 that the investment could yield up to $23 million in economic impact.

"We really have to play the game in order to get the games here," said Demings. He noted the money is coming from the hotel bed tax, and not from state or county funds.



Landing Wrestlemania is just the beginning of Deming's ambition for luring splashy sports events. He's set his sites on even bigger events.

"We have a large wrestling following within our community," Demings said. "I'm sure they'd be happy to see any of these events come forward."

Can you smell what Orange County is cookin'?

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


