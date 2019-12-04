Orange County will try to wrestle tourist tax dollars to bring WWE

click to enlarge
Orange County leaders want events like Wrestlemania at Amway Center
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings wants to bring more body slams and goal kicks to town.
County leaders are deliberating over an idea to offer up $262,500 in cash incentives to bring two WWE Wrestling events to the Amway Center, and to bring the Florida Cup international soccer tournament back to the Orlando area.
Demings told Fox 35
that the investment could yield up to $23 million in economic impact.
"We really have to play the game in order to get the games here," said Demings. He noted the money is coming from the hotel bed tax, and not from state or county funds.
Landing Wrestlemania is just the beginning of Deming's ambition for luring splashy sports events. He's set his sites on even bigger events.
"We have a large wrestling following within our community," Demings said. "I'm sure they'd be happy to see any of these events come forward."
Can you smell what Orange County is cookin'?
