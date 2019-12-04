Mr. Kitty and the Ephemerality tour to bring witchy vibes from around the world to Will's Pub this week

Mr. Kitty, dark electro-pop magus from Austin, is making a stop in Orlando this week as part of a the "Ephemerality" tour down to Miami for Art Basel-related shows. They're be playing Will's Pub with Pastel Ghost from Oakland, Ukraine's(!) Culttastic and Daytona's Ivy Hollivanna (first local appearance since her album release show at Grumpy's this summer). This is a stellar bill of dark synth and witch-house mixed in with very modern pop sensibilities. Take advantage of this opportunity.
