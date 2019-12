Morse Museum's Tiffany windows light up Winter Park's Central Park for annual Christmas in the Park

No local holiday tradition is as downright – well, traditional – as Winter Park’s annual Christmas in the Park celebration. The Morse Museum sets up beautiful, century-old Tiffany stained glass windows in Central Park to set the mood, while the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble perform holiday favorites on the Central Park stage. It’s a good idea to head down early to find parking and throw down a blanket to stake your claim on the best spot. And if your holiday traditions involve a bit of liquid cheer, take heart: The park is allowing you to bring your own adult beverages for this special occasion.6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 | Central Park, Garfield and Park avenues, Winter Park | cityofwinterpark.org | free

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press