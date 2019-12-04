Morse Museum's Tiffany windows light up Winter Park's Central Park for annual Christmas in the Park

click to enlarge
No local holiday tradition is as downright – well, traditional – as Winter Park’s annual Christmas in the Park celebration. The Morse Museum sets up beautiful, century-old Tiffany stained glass windows in Central Park to set the mood, while the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble perform holiday favorites on the Central Park stage. It’s a good idea to head down early to find parking and throw down a blanket to stake your claim on the best spot. And if your holiday traditions involve a bit of liquid cheer, take heart: The park is allowing you to bring your own adult beverages for this special occasion.
6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 | Central Park, Garfield and Park avenues, Winter Park | cityofwinterpark.org
| free
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Central Park, Winter Park
North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard
Winter Park Area
Winter Park,
FL
When: Thu., Dec. 5, 6:15 p.m.
407-645-5311
Price:
free
Art, Holiday: Christmas and Events