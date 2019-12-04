The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The Gist

Morse Museum's Tiffany windows light up Winter Park's Central Park for annual Christmas in the Park

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA THE CHARLES HOSMER MORSE MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART/FACEBOOK
No local holiday tradition is as downright – well, traditional – as Winter Park’s annual Christmas in the Park celebration. The Morse Museum sets up beautiful, century-old Tiffany stained glass windows in Central Park to set the mood, while the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble perform holiday favorites on the Central Park stage. It’s a good idea to head down early to find parking and throw down a blanket to stake your claim on the best spot. And if your holiday traditions involve a bit of liquid cheer, take heart: The park is allowing you to bring your own adult beverages for this special occasion.

6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 | Central Park, Garfield and Park avenues, Winter Park | cityofwinterpark.org | free

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Christmas in the Park
@ Central Park, Winter Park
North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
When: Thu., Dec. 5, 6:15 p.m.
407-645-5311
Price: free
Art, Holiday: Christmas and Events
Map
Location Details Central Park, Winter Park
North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
Park
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free User Submitted
    Christmas in the Park @ Central Park, Winter Park

    • Thu., Dec. 5, 6:15 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Updated: 'SNL' comic Pete Davidson is making audience members sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements, but not in Orlando Read More

  2. New study ranks Orlando among America's least-safe cities Read More

  3. Bakari Burns wins Orlando City Council runoff election Read More

  4. Oviedo boy collides with shark while surfing New Smyrna Beach Read More

  5. Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard announces solo Orlando concert Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation