Miami punks Period Bomb lead a night of femme force at Uncle Lou's

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Period Bomb, Jün and Lambchop at Uncle Lou’s, Dec. 1
-
Jen Cray
-
Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's
When a show is billed as “Femme Top Energy!,”
the intent is unequivocal. And, apart from a surprise appearance by Orlando electro-punk artist Channel 83,
this night’s lineup was powered primarily by women
who operate proudly on the fringe.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Jün at Uncle Lou's
Kicking off the night was a solo set of experimental electronic pop by area artist Jün.
Musically, her sound is minimal and green. But her performative style is born of art and the underground. It was the juxtaposition of an aesthetic confidence that intrigues with freak-glam splash and a voice that’s young, candid and discovering empowerment.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Jün at Uncle Lou's
Similar, at least in setup, was Lambchop,
an underground St. Pete electronic act and not Kurt Wagner’s
revered alternative country band. In fact, their performance was less a demonstration of musical craft than a personality-powered live journey. After beginning like a group fitness instructor and leading the audience through some warm-up exercises, the rest of the set was essentially performance art and flair with some backing tracks.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Lambchop at Uncle Lou's
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Lambchop at Uncle Lou's
Punk band Period Bomb,
however, finally put the bloody exclamation point on the proceedings. One of the bolder broadsides on the patriarchy in recent memory, this Miami group first blew me away a few years ago
in this very room.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's
Period Bomb came looking a little different this time as a more electronic iteration, feeling at times like a feral Le Tigre.
But their impact remains the same. It’s combustive and theatrical – art
and assault
in equal measure. Searing with as much point as provocation, Period Bomb are the embodiment of punk’s original spirit of resistance but recharged and armed for the 21st century battlefield.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's
In all, the night was a display and celebration of the underground feminine voice. And like Cibo Matto
said, viva la Woman!
click to enlarge
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
-
Jen Cray
-
Lambchop at Uncle Lou's
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com