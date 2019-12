Miami punks Period Bomb lead a night of femme force at Uncle Lou's

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's

Jün at Uncle Lou's

Jün at Uncle Lou's

Lambchop at Uncle Lou's

Lambchop at Uncle Lou's

Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's

Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's

Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's

Lambchop at Uncle Lou's

When a show is billed asthe intent is unequivocal. And, apart from a surprise appearance by Orlando electro-punk artistthis night’s lineup was powered primarily bywho operate proudly on the fringe.Kicking off the night was a solo set of experimental electronic pop by area artistMusically, her sound is minimal and green. But her performative style is born of art and the underground. It was the juxtaposition of an aesthetic confidence that intrigues with freak-glam splash and a voice that’s young, candid and discovering empowerment.Similar, at least in setup, wasan underground St. Pete electronic act and notrevered alternative country band. In fact, their performance was less a demonstration of musical craft than a personality-powered live journey. After beginning like a group fitness instructor and leading the audience through some warm-up exercises, the rest of the set was essentially performance art and flair with some backing tracks.Punk bandhowever, finally put the bloody exclamation point on the proceedings. One of the bolder broadsides on the patriarchy in recent memory, this Miami group first blew me away a few years ago in this very room.Period Bomb came looking a little different this time as a more electronic iteration, feeling at times like aBut their impact remains the same. It’s combustive and theatrical –andin equal measure. Searing with as much point as provocation, Period Bomb are the embodiment of punk’s original spirit of resistance but recharged and armed for the 21st century battlefield.In all, the night was a display and celebration of the underground feminine voice. And likesaid, viva la Woman!