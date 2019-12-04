The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The Heard

Miami punks Period Bomb lead a night of femme force at Uncle Lou's

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 12:49 PM

click to enlarge Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Period Bomb, Jün and Lambchop at Uncle Lou’s, Dec. 1

When a show is billed as “Femme Top Energy!,” the intent is unequivocal. And, apart from a surprise appearance by Orlando electro-punk artist Channel 83, this night’s lineup was powered primarily by women who operate proudly on the fringe.

click to enlarge Jün at Uncle Lou's - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Jün at Uncle Lou's
Kicking off the night was a solo set of experimental electronic pop by area artist Jün. Musically, her sound is minimal and green. But her performative style is born of art and the underground. It was the juxtaposition of an aesthetic confidence that intrigues with freak-glam splash and a voice that’s young, candid and discovering empowerment.

click to enlarge Jün at Uncle Lou's - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Jün at Uncle Lou's
Similar, at least in setup, was Lambchop, an underground St. Pete electronic act and not Kurt Wagner’s revered alternative country band. In fact, their performance was less a demonstration of musical craft than a personality-powered live journey. After beginning like a group fitness instructor and leading the audience through some warm-up exercises, the rest of the set was essentially performance art and flair with some backing tracks.

click to enlarge Lambchop at Uncle Lou's - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Lambchop at Uncle Lou's
click to enlarge Lambchop at Uncle Lou's - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Lambchop at Uncle Lou's
Punk band Period Bomb, however, finally put the bloody exclamation point on the proceedings. One of the bolder broadsides on the patriarchy in recent memory, this Miami group first blew me away a few years ago in this very room.



click to enlarge Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's
Period Bomb came looking a little different this time as a more electronic iteration, feeling at times like a feral Le Tigre. But their impact remains the same. It’s combustive and theatrical – art and assault in equal measure. Searing with as much point as provocation, Period Bomb are the embodiment of punk’s original spirit of resistance but recharged and armed for the 21st century battlefield.

click to enlarge Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's
click to enlarge Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Period Bomb at Uncle Lou's
In all, the night was a display and celebration of the underground feminine voice. And like Cibo Matto said, viva la Woman!

click to enlarge Lambchop at Uncle Lou's - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Lambchop at Uncle Lou's
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Updated: 'SNL' comic Pete Davidson is making audience members sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements, but not in Orlando Read More

  2. New study ranks Orlando among America's least-safe cities Read More

  3. Bakari Burns wins Orlando City Council runoff election Read More

  4. Oviedo boy collides with shark while surfing New Smyrna Beach Read More

  5. Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard announces solo Orlando concert Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation