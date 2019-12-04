The Heard

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor and Leon Bridges are touring through Central Florida together in 2020

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAROON 5/TWITTER
  • Photo via Maroon 5/Twitter
This morning Adam Levine, the former judge of "The Voice" and lead singer of Maroon 5, announced a new massive 2020 North American tour, with a stop in Tampa next summer.

The tour will come to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 17, 2020. Sadly, there are no Orlando dates.

Tickets go on pre-sale Dec. 9, and will then be on sale to the general public on Dec. 13. Prices for the tickets have yet to be announced.

Maroon 5 will be touring with Leon Bridges, who will make a guest appearance at all stadium dates, as well as Meghan Trainor who will appear at all show dates.



