Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

The Hot Things To Serve This Season!

The best thing about charcuterie? There's no cooking required (and, usually, minimal slicing and dicing)! You're really just arranging cured meats, cheeses, fruits and vegetables in a way that encourages snacking, mixing and matching flavors and textures. It's the ultimate power move for non-cooks who still want to entertain elegant. - LINK

How to surprise the sound enthusiast whose record collection is so exhaustive that a Park Ave CDs gift card is usually the default gifting option? Try shopping local for music. - LINK



"Marriage Story" opening in Orlando is brimming with humanity. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

