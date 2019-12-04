$2.5 million spent on petition gathering to make it harder to pass new amendments in Florida

A political committee seeking to make it harder to amend the Florida Constitution received nearly $2.5 million in contributions last month, bringing its total to about $8 million this year, a new finance report shows.The Keep Our Constitution Clean political committee in November received $2,464,998 in what it described as in-kind contributions and another $25,000 in cash. All of the in-kind contributions were for petition gathering, according to the finance report.Also, all of the contributions came from the non-profit organization Keep Our Constitution Clean, Inc., which lists an address at the Fort Lauderdale law firm Haber Blank, LLP.The committee’s ballot proposal would make it harder to pass future constitutional amendments. Under it, voters would have to approve constitutional amendments twice – instead of once – for them to take effect.The committee needs to submit 766,200 valid signatures by a February deadline to be able to go before voters in 2020. As of Tuesday, the state had received 416,379 valid signatures for the initiative, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.

