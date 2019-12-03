Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Bloggytown

New study ranks Orlando among America's least-safe cities

Posted By on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 6:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MIOSOTIS JADE VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo by Miosotis Jade via Wikimedia Commons
A study conducted by WalletHub lists Orlando as the 19th-least-safe city in which to live in America.

The top three least safe cities were St. Louis, Fort Lauderdale and San Bernardino. The study also showed that the safest cities to live in were Columbia, Yonkers and Plano.

The study's findings were determined by three key factors: home and community safety, risk of natural disaster, and financial safety, according to WalletHub's website. This includes sub-factors like terrorist attacks and mass shootings, fraud and identity theft complaints per capita, and traffic fatalities for 182 cities in the United States.
Source: WalletHub

WalletHub also interviewed a panel of experts to address ways in which safety in these cities can be improved. University of New Orleans assistant professor Randy Kearns and University of Delaware professor Jennifer Horney gave similar opinions on the matter.
Trust in law enforcement was a huge factor in the safety ranking of cities. click to tweet
Kearns also pointed out that financially vulnerable communities can't afford to be put in a position where natural disaster insurance is mandatory, so it's harder for them to protect themselves from these situations.

"The real challenge is a method to incentivize and subsidize homeowners and communities to proactively mitigate known hazards rather than simply building back only to face the same hazards once again being just as vulnerable to the hazard as the previous encounter," he said. "Disasters will always happen, but the key is to limit their impact by improved mitigation and preparedness."
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Both experts agreed that trust in law enforcement is a huge factor in the ranking of these cities' safety. This can be improved by educating and diversifying the workforce, Kearns said.



"It takes years to create trust and moments to break it," he said. "Any community, and particularly minority communities, should not live or drive in fear of the police. Yet, there are too many terrible examples of where that trust is broken because of mistakes or failures from the law enforcement side of that relationship."

Other cities in Florida that made it to the bottom of the list for safe cities to live in are St. Petersburg, Miami and Jacksonville. According to the study, the safest cities in Florida are Cape Coral, Pembroke Pines and Tallahassee.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Updated: 'SNL' comic Pete Davidson is making audience members sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements, but not in Orlando Read More

  2. Alanis Morissette to bring Garbage and Liz Phair along to Central Florida for a big summer show Read More

  3. Mile for mile, Florida's Brightline is the nation's deadliest train line Read More

  4. Oviedo boy collides with shark while surfing New Smyrna Beach Read More

  5. Florida state senators will examine repealing the 'Best and Brightest' teacher bonus program Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation