New study ranks Orlando among America's least-safe cities

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Miosotis Jade via Wikimedia Commons
A study conducted by WalletHub lists Orlando as the 19th-least-safe city in which to live in America.
The top three least safe cities were St. Louis, Fort Lauderdale and San Bernardino. The study also showed that the safest cities to live in were Columbia, Yonkers and Plano.
The study's findings were determined by three key factors: home and community safety, risk of natural disaster, and financial safety, according to WalletHub's website
. This includes sub-factors like terrorist attacks and mass shootings, fraud and identity theft complaints per capita, and traffic fatalities for 182 cities in the United States.
WalletHub also interviewed a panel of experts to address ways in which safety in these cities can be improved. University of New Orleans assistant professor Randy Kearns and University of Delaware professor Jennifer Horney gave similar opinions on the matter.
Kearns also pointed out that financially vulnerable communities can't afford to be put in a position where natural disaster insurance is mandatory, so it's harder for them to protect themselves from these situations.
"The real challenge is a method to incentivize and subsidize homeowners and communities to proactively mitigate known hazards rather than simply building back only to face the same hazards once again being just as vulnerable to the hazard as the previous encounter," he said. "Disasters will always happen, but the key is to limit their impact by improved mitigation and preparedness."
click to enlarge
Both experts agreed that trust in law enforcement is a huge factor in the ranking of these cities' safety. This can be improved by educating and diversifying the workforce, Kearns said.
"It takes years to create trust and moments to break it," he said. "Any community, and particularly minority communities, should not live or drive in fear of the police. Yet, there are too many terrible examples of where that trust is broken because of mistakes or failures from the law enforcement side of that relationship."
Other cities in Florida that made it to the bottom of the list for safe cities to live in are St. Petersburg, Miami and Jacksonville. According to the study, the safest cities in Florida are Cape Coral, Pembroke Pines and Tallahassee.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.