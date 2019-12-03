Miss Jill Scott to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album in Orlando this March

You don't even have to ask Who Is Jill Scott, because her 2000 debut album of the same name was as potent a musical introduction as they come. And just in case, she's hitting the road to remind you, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the R&B classic Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds, Vol. 1with a North American tour that includes a stop in the City Beautiful. Scott promises to perform the full album every night as the centerpiece of the show, down to the original track order.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.