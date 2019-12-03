The Heard

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Miss Jill Scott to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album in Orlando this March

Posted By on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 12:03 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ticketmaster/Facebook
You don't even have to ask Who Is Jill Scott, because her 2000 debut album of the same name was as potent a musical introduction as they come. And just in case, she's hitting the road to remind you, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the R&B classic Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds, Vol. 1 with a North American tour that includes a stop in the City Beautiful. Scott promises to perform the full album every night as the centerpiece of the show, down to the original track order.

Miss Jill Scott headlines the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available beginning Dec. 6.


Tags: , , , , , , , ,

