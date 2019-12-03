Enzian Theater to screen heartbreaking roc doc 'The Devil and Daniel Johnston' next week

The world lost a rare and unique talent when artist and singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston passed away earlier this year. The fearsomely prolific musician and visual artist captured the hearts of countless fans and musicians from Kurt Cobain to Tom Waits for roughly three decades, with his open-hearted, deceptively simple songs. That he accomplished so much in his life, while struggling with physical and mental health issues is even more testament to his artistic drive.
