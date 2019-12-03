The Heard

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Enzian Theater to screen heartbreaking roc doc 'The Devil and Daniel Johnston' next week

Posted By on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 3:47 PM

click image Daniel Johnson - PHOTO COURTESY THE ENZIAN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the Enzian/Facebook
  • Daniel Johnson
The world lost a rare and unique talent when artist and singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston passed away earlier this year. The fearsomely prolific musician and visual artist captured the hearts of countless fans and musicians from Kurt Cobain to Tom Waits for roughly three decades, with his open-hearted, deceptively simple songs. That he accomplished so much in his life, while struggling with physical and mental health issues is even more testament to his artistic drive.

Enzian is paying tribute to Johnston with a one-night-only "Cult Classics" screening of the deeply affecting 2005 documentary about Johnston's life and work, The Devil and Daniel Johnston.

The Devil and Daniel Johnston screens at the Enzian on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


