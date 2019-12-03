The Heard

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard announces solo Orlando concert

Posted By on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 3:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY HIGH ROAD TOURING
  • Photo courtesy High Road Touring
Central Florida has been impatiently awaiting the return of the soulful rock band Alabama Shakes since its last show at Tampa Bay's the Cuban Club in spring 2016, but we’ll be more than happy with frontwoman Brittany Howard’s new solo tour, which stops at Hard Rock Live Orlando on April 22.

The tour is in support of Howard’s solo debut, Jaime, which is already topping “Best Albums of 2019” lists left and right. Other Florida dates include Tampa Bay on April 21 and Jacksonville on April 23.

Pre-sales for Howard’s Hard Rock Orlando show start tomorrow, Dec. 4 (and may require the password “JAIME”). The public can start copping what’s left of the tickets on Friday, December 6. Ticket prices have yet to be announced, but ticketmaster.com has more details.

