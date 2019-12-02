The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 2, 2019

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

Posted By on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

The Best Light Displays In Orlando!

The best places to see Christmas lights in Orlando. - LINK

There are some great Cyber Monday deals out there, including Amtrak offering great fares to explore to our beautiful country. - LINK



Don't forget our four legged friends. They need special care this time of year. - LINK

Techniques to manage Florida’s black bear population over the next decade, including the possibility of regulated hunting, will be among the items the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission considers during a meeting later this month. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ahead of his Orlando show, 'SNL' comic Pete Davidson is making audience members sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements Read More

  2. Alanis Morissette to bring Garbage and Liz Phair along to Central Florida for a big summer show Read More

  3. Mile for mile, Florida's Brightline is the nation's deadliest train line Read More

  4. Orlando musician and visual artist Mike Dunn deepens his impact with big fourth year of Folk Yeah Read More

  5. Celebration Arts Academy to unveil newly expanded digs at Dec. 4 holiday kick-off Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation