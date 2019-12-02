Monday, December 2, 2019
Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
By Leslye Gale
on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 10:05 AM
The Best Light Displays In Orlando!
The best places to see Christmas lights in Orlando.
- LINK
There are some great Cyber Monday deals out there, including Amtrak offering great fares to explore to our beautiful country.
- LINK
Don't forget our four legged friends. They need special care this time of year.
- LINK
Techniques to manage Florida’s black bear population
over the next decade, including the possibility of regulated hunting, will be among the items the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission considers during a meeting later this month. - LINK
