Monday, December 2, 2019

Celebration Arts Academy to unveil newly expanded digs at Dec. 4 holiday kick-off

Posted By on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 4:33 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF CELEBRATION ARTS ACADEMY
  • Photo courtesy of Celebration Arts Academy
Celebration Arts Academy is about to unveil their new, greatly expanded facility for teaching dance, musical theater, and other performing arts, and it's more than six times the size of their old location.

That's cause for – what else? – a celebration.

The new, 6,300-square-foot space will host an open house for guests on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. Event attendees (ages 21 and up) will enjoy complimentary specialty cocktails, champagne and beer, plus hors d'oeuvres and live, holiday-themed performances, in between tours of the new facility.

The academy first opened in January 2017 in a 990-square-foot space in Downtown Celebration. Husband and wife team Christina and Sean Gerrity opened Celebration Arts Academy with the intention of creating an arts and entertainment hub, where acting and music classes take place alongside aerial arts and instruments. The two have performed on cruise lines, at the Grammies, in Atlantic City and Las Vegas, and have shared stages with Prince, Tony Bennett, and many more big names.
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF CELEBRATION ARTS ACADEMY
  • Photo courtesy of Celebration Arts Academy
"We knew that we needed to move to a new facility in order to allow the children that we already have to grow and to allow for further growth," said the Gerritys in a press statement.



The new location provides lots more room for 70 classes each week for kids, teens and adults, including a recording studio to teach audio engineering and video production. The school also has a homework room with high school volunteers to assist children before, after and between classes.

"We are doing innovative workshops all the time, and we will keep pushing ourselves to grow as artists and owners," said the statement.

Celebration Arts Academy’s new location is at 1132 Celebration Blvd., in Celebration. Visit celebrationartsacademy.com, or call 321-804-2787, to RSVP or learn more about the event.

