Ahead of his Orlando show, 'SNL' comic Pete Davidson is making audience members sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements

Just weeks after a disastrous Orlando performance in August, where he called UCF students "privileged little assholes
," comedian Pete Davidson began prohibiting cell phones at his shows. Since November, it appears Davidson has also been requiring audience members to sign non-disclosure agreements before they may enter the venue.
That means you'll need to keep quiet about the details of his upcoming show at the Dr. Phillips Center
with John Mulaney on Sunday, or face the threat of an incredible $1 million fine.
First noticed last week and reported over the weekend by Consequence of Sound
, Davidson's show venues have been sending out advanced notice of the NDAs, with a suggestion that you print and sign it in advance. The agreement states the audience member will not discuss the jokes or contents of the show on any platform, including all forms social media.
According to Twitter posts, the Saturday Night Live
cast member has been requiring the NDAs at his comedy shows since at least a Nov. 7, when he performed in Minneapolis.
According to the agreement, audience members "shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques, or otherwise participate by any means or in any form whatsoever (including but not limited to blogs, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or any other social networking or other websites whether now existing or hereafter created) in the disclosure of any Confidential information…"
The agreements also say
concert producers may confiscate any cell phones and cameras brought into the venue.
It's a drastic step for a performer who has been a lightening rod of controversy, between his romances with famous women, news-making TV appearances, and that UCF show, where he ranted at the audience, saying:
"Whenever somebody else comes to your fucking town who wants to perform and is exhausted and flies all the way to the middle of fucking nowhere to do jokes for you privileged little assholes, don’t fucking ruin the show for people who actually want to be here."
If you plan to see his show on Sunday, maybe it's best to keep your phone in the car and a lawyer on retainer.
