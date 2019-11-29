The Heard

Friday, November 29, 2019

Jeff Nolan and an all-star Orlando roster paid loving tribute to Ric Ocasek

Posted By on Fri, Nov 29, 2019 at 4:05 PM

click to enlarge "Since You're Gone" - A Tribute to the Cars - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • "Since You're Gone" - A Tribute to the Cars
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
“Since You’re Gone” – A Tribute to the Cars, Will’s Pub, Nov. 27

The music world reeled back on Sept. 15, when it lost new-wave god Ric Ocasek. And what this recent heartfelt tribute event proved is that love for the iconic voice and face of the Cars is deep and wide here in Orlando.
click to enlarge Jeff Nolan at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Jeff Nolan at Will's Pub
Even though it was the night before Thanksgiving (a.k.a., the last opportunity to get some rest for at least the next 48 hours straight), there was enough turnout to pack the house. And onstage, more than a dozen noted Orlando musicians – enough to form four different bands – organized behind the charge of Ludes frontman Jeff Nolan for an entire night in salute to the late great.
click to enlarge "Since You're Gone" - A Tribute to the Cars - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • "Since You're Gone" - A Tribute to the Cars
In front of projected archival video footage of the Cars, an impressive army of local artists brought their songs to life, a credentialed cast that included the aforementioned Nolan, Kaleigh Baker, Brian Chodorcoff, Shadow Pearson, Phil Longo, Steve Garron, Matt Walker, Chris LeBrane, Justin Martin, Michael Rizzo, Chris Bishop, Bruce Hayes, Jason Powell, David Minshew, Jay Camphire and Paul Mauceri (plus DJ the MisfitKid).
click to enlarge "Since You're Gone" - A Tribute to the Cars - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • "Since You're Gone" - A Tribute to the Cars
click to enlarge "Since You're Gone" - A Tribute to the Cars - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • "Since You're Gone" - A Tribute to the Cars
Right before the first live set, the night was launched with a great personal video of Cars guitarist Elliot Easton introducing the Orlando event. Then Kaleigh Baker opened with a solo performance that was crowned by an absolutely smoldering rendition of “Drive.”
click to enlarge Kaleigh Baker at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Kaleigh Baker at Will's Pub
But the night wouldn’t, couldn’t, be in official effect until someone dropped some sweet, sweet synth. And it began next with the first full band, which was essentially Bithlo Rising with Gargamel’s Servo Beonic Man as the guest keyboardist.
click to enlarge Servo Beonic Man at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Servo Beonic Man at Will's Pub
Besides those immaculate synthesizers, the other absolutely defining aspect of the Cars sound is, of course, the singing of Ric Ocasek. And on that count, Steve Garron – probably the most vocally elastic of the bunch – best conjured the rubber and sheen of Ocasek’s voice this night.
click to enlarge Steve Garron at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Steve Garron at Will's Pub
But the common denominator across all the bands that performed was love for the Cars. And testament to the depth of the Cars’ catalog was that it was a whole night of hits across four different sets without a single repeat song.
click to enlarge "Since You're Gone" - A Tribute to the Cars - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • "Since You're Gone" - A Tribute to the Cars
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

