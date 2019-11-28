'The Hills' comes alive, with the voices of local actors at the Nook

click to enlarge
The Hills
started airing in October 2006, a full year ahead of Keeping Up with the Kardashians
. Reality TV shows and stars inched closer to the center of pop culture ever since. The Hills
, which followed the lives and progressions or blonde people in LA, was a big part of this golden-tanner era.
For those who missed it, there are always streaming services. But the drama of the prime of these LA blonde’s lives, and of reality TV, is gone forever.
Some in the Ugly Orange acting troupe at The Nook on Robinson Street are going to do their best at rekindling that drama by performing a dramatic reading of scenes from seasons one through three.
"hey guys so i recently watched the epic age defying drama the hills for the very first time and i would like to share some of my favorite scenes with you. ... live ... with real actors," entices the invitation.
Seeing a mid-2000s reality TV rich person tiff recreated on stage in 2019 is a great way to celebrate the confusing and ceaseless passage of time. Or it’ll be a silly laugh.
2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 Robinson St.; free; Ugly Orange Facebook page
