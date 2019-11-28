The Gist

Thursday, November 28, 2019

Shop local at a perfect storm of holiday markets for Small Business Saturday (and Sunday!)

Posted By on Thu, Nov 28, 2019 at 10:52 AM

Every year, without fail, there’s one weekend where the forces of holiday shopping convene to create the perfect storm of pop-up markets all around town. This year, it’s happening on Thanksgiving weekend.

Starting off on Saturday – Small Business Saturday, not coincidentally – you can browse ceramics and other handmade gifts at the Orlando Pottery Festival & Holiday Arts Market, starting at 9 a.m. at the Florida National Guard Armory (also at noon on Sunday; 2809 S. Ferncreek Ave.).

Follow that up with a hop over to Mills Avenue to check out the Center’s LGBT+ Holiday Pop-Up, starting at 11 a.m. (946 N. Mills Ave.).

At noon, the Milk District hosts a Small Business Saturday version of their Milk Mart Lazy Saturgays market, taking place both in the shops of the Milk District and on the sidewalks and parking lots of the neighborhood (East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue).



After all of that, head over to Audubon Park for their annual Small Business Saturday Sip & Stroll, where you can browse the racks at district businesses while enjoying adult beverage samples at each stop (Corrine Drive and Winter Park Road).

On Sunday, Dandelion Communitea Café hosts its annual Sparkle Market, which skews a little crunchier than most markets, with crystals and ocarinas among the highlighted gift options (618 N. Thornton Ave.).

At noon, you can head downtown to get some fresh produce, dairy or specialty foods at the Daily City’s Downtown Orlando Indoor Farmers Market, held inside Celine (22 S. Magnolia Ave.). (It’s not necessarily billed as holiday shopping, but wouldn’t you rather receive a jar of locally made pickles than another scented candle?)

Wrap up the weekend at the Will’s A Faire Vintage & Indie Art Market, held at Will’s Pub at 2 p.m. (1042 N. Mills Ave.). Not only can you browse the wares of 80 vendors, but you can do so with a drink in your hand and live music playing in the background. Go ahead; you’ve earned it.

