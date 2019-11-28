Shop local at a perfect storm of holiday markets for Small Business Saturday (and Sunday!)

click to enlarge

Event Details Orlando Pottery Festival & Holiday Arts Market @ Florida National Guard Armory 2809 S. Ferncreek Ave. Winter Park Area Orlando, FL When: Sat., Nov. 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 1, 12-4 p.m. 407-234-4691 Price: free Events, Art and Holiday Map

Event Details LGBT+ Holiday Pop-Up Shop @ The Center 946 N. Mills Ave. Mills 50 Orlando, FL When: Sat., Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Price: free Holiday Map

Event Details Milk Mart: Lazy Saturgays Small Biz Market @ The Milk District Pavilion 2432 E. Robinson St. Milk District Orlando, FL When: Sat., Nov. 30, 12-6 p.m. Price: free Holiday Map

Event Details Shop Small Sip & Stroll @ Audubon Park Garden District East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive Audubon Park Orlando, FL When: Sat., Nov. 30, 2-5 p.m. Price: $20 Holiday Map

Event Details Sparkle Market @ Dandelion Communitea Cafe 618 N. Thornton Ave. Mills 50 Orlando, FL When: Sun., Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Price: free Holiday Map

Event Details Downtown Orlando Indoor Farmers Market @ Celine Orlando 22 S. Magnolia Ave. Downtown Orlando, FL When: Sun., Dec. 1, 12-4 p.m. Price: free Holiday Map

Event Details Will’s A Faire Holiday Market @ Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave. Mills 50 Orlando, FL When: Sun., Dec. 1, 1 p.m. Price: free Holiday Map

Every year, without fail, there’s one weekend where the forces of holiday shopping convene to create the perfect storm of pop-up markets all around town. This year, it’s happening on Thanksgiving weekend.Starting off on Saturday – Small Business Saturday, not coincidentally – you can browse ceramics and other handmade gifts at thestarting at 9 a.m. at the Florida National Guard Armory (also at noon on Sunday; 2809 S. Ferncreek Ave.).Follow that up with a hop over to Mills Avenue to check out the Center’sstarting at 11 a.m. (946 N. Mills Ave.).At noon, the Milk District hosts a Small Business Saturday version of theirtaking place both in the shops of the Milk District and on the sidewalks and parking lots of the neighborhood (East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue).After all of that, head over to Audubon Park for their annualwhere you can browse the racks at district businesses while enjoying adult beverage samples at each stop (Corrine Drive and Winter Park Road).On Sunday, Dandelion Communitea Café hosts its annualwhich skews a little crunchier than most markets, with crystals and ocarinas among the highlighted gift options (618 N. Thornton Ave.).At noon, you can head downtown to get some fresh produce, dairy or specialty foods at the Daily City’sheld inside Celine (22 S. Magnolia Ave.). (It’s not necessarily billed as holiday shopping, but wouldn’t you rather receive a jar of locally made pickles than another scented candle?)Wrap up the weekend at theheld at Will’s Pub at 2 p.m. (1042 N. Mills Ave.). Not only can you browse the wares of 80 vendors, but you can do so with a drink in your hand and live music playing in the background. Go ahead; you’ve earned it.