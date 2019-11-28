'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Ginger Minj presents her Super Spectacular Low Budget Christmas Extravaganza Sunday night

Orlando’s most famous drag export, Ginger Minj, returns home for the holidays bringing the gift of another Christmas spectacular featuring the “Glamour Toad” herself. This year’s glamorous and hilarious holiday drag show – produced on a shoestring budget – featuresSeason 2 winner Tora Himan.Looking back on last year’smusical, we can expect to see yet another rhinestone-studded performance with new carols, costumes and family- friendly comedy. Although this extravaganza is balling on a budget, these queens are sure to dazzle us with some of their holiday magic.7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 | Footlight Theater at Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail | 407-425-7571 | parliamenthouse.com | $25-$35

