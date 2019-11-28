The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 28, 2019

The Heard

'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Ginger Minj presents her Super Spectacular Low Budget Christmas Extravaganza Sunday night

Posted By on Thu, Nov 28, 2019 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY GINGER MINJ
  • Photo courtesy Ginger Minj

Orlando’s most famous drag export, Ginger Minj, returns home for the holidays bringing the gift of another Christmas spectacular featuring the “Glamour Toad” herself. This year’s glamorous and hilarious holiday drag show – produced on a shoestring budget – features Camp Wannakiki Season 2 winner Tora Himan.

Looking back on last year’s Crossdresser for Christmas musical, we can expect to see yet another rhinestone-studded performance with new carols, costumes and family- friendly comedy. Although this extravaganza is balling on a budget, these queens are sure to dazzle us with some of their holiday magic.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 | Footlight Theater at Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail | 407-425-7571 | parliamenthouse.com | $25-$35

Event Details Ginger Minj's Super Spectacular Low Budget Christmas Extravaganza
@ Footlight Theatre, The Parliament House
410 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sun., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $20-$35
Holiday: Christmas and Theater
Map
Location Details Footlight Theatre, The Parliament House
410 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-425-7571
Theater
Map


Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Ginger Minj's Super Spectacular Low Budget Christmas Extravaganza @ Footlight Theatre, The Parliament House

    • Sun., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. $20-$35

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. President Trump negged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in batcrap-crazy rally opener last night Read More

  2. Watch UF students being real about Thanksgiving and indigenous genocide Read More

  3. Oviedo mayor-elect explains to Spectrum News that women continue contributing to society after having babies Read More

  4. State of Florida sues Planet Hollywood for taking job creation money before ghosting Read More

  5. State attorney general presses Florida Supreme Court to stop cities from banning Styrofoam Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation