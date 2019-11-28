The Gist

Thursday, November 28, 2019

FusionFest celebrates more than 100 heritages found in Orlando with food, dancing, films and more

Posted By on Thu, Nov 28, 2019 at 11:01 AM

FusionFest’s tagline, “It’s Diversitastic!” is awkward, yes. But “diverse” is the best way to describe the fantastic two-day multicultural turn-up that was last year’s inaugural event, which saw participants from more than 100 heritages hold a parade and share traditions in food, art, fashion, music and film with over 8,000 people.

And FusionFest is back again, earnestly seeking out and commemorating what they say is Central Florida’s some 140 identified heritages. On the same day, you can see traditional Jamaican and Indonesian dancers, send your tastebuds on a trip around the globe, or craft a mini international film festival and catch flicks by directors from places like Poland, Japan and Nigeria. FusionFest looks to be a tradition of its own, a yearly showcase of what makes varying local heritages unique, and a celebration of the regional melting pot.

12:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 | Seneff Arts Plaza, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | fusionfest.org | free
