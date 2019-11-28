The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 28, 2019

The Heard

Folk Yeah Fest, Vol. 4, takes over Will's Pub Friday and Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Nov 28, 2019 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge Caleb Caudle - PHOTO BY CRET SCHEINFELD
  • photo by Cret Scheinfeld
  • Caleb Caudle
Last year, the little Thanksgiving-break songwriter gathering that esteemed Orlando musician and photographer Mike Dunn began four years ago officially mushroomed into a festival. This year, it’s reprising as a blowout weekend takeover of the entire Will’s Pub compound, even leveling up with some impressive national talent – like the Lone Bellow’s Zach Williams, North Carolina standout Caleb Caudle and Knoxville favorite Matt Woods – to bring added luster to the stacked lineup of over 40 of Florida’s leading roots and Americana artists.

It’s a select stampede that includes royalty like Have Gun, Will Travel; Terri Binion, and Will Quinlan alongside new risers such as Matthew Fowler, Whyte Tygers, Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse, and Patrick Hagerman. Even amid all those highlights, though, expect Saturday’s tribute to late Orlando musician Richard Sherfey to be particularly special (last year’s Folk Yeah was the final time we saw Sherfey perform) as noted guitarist CJ Mask leads an all-star cast across Sherfey’s catalog with guest vocalists. Folk Yeah is becoming an Orlando autumn tradition.

5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 29-30 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $20-$35
Event Details Folk Yeah: A Celebration of Song
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Nov. 29, 5 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 30, 5 p.m.
Price: $20-$35
Holiday: Thanksgiving
Map
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map

Tags: , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Folk Yeah: A Celebration of Song @ Will's Pub

    • Fri., Nov. 29, 5 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 30, 5 p.m. $20-$35

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. President Trump negged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in batcrap-crazy rally opener last night Read More

  2. Watch UF students being real about Thanksgiving and indigenous genocide Read More

  3. Oviedo mayor-elect explains to Spectrum News that women continue contributing to society after having babies Read More

  4. State of Florida sues Planet Hollywood for taking job creation money before ghosting Read More

  5. State attorney general presses Florida Supreme Court to stop cities from banning Styrofoam Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation