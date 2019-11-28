The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 28, 2019

The Gist

Don't miss the last hurrah of 'Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live,' Saturday at Hard Rock

Posted By on Thu, Nov 28, 2019 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SYFY.COM
  • photo via syfy.com

Get your popcorn – and hankies – ready. The mad geniuses behind the seminal Mystery Science Theater 3000 have taken their show on the road and are bringing it to Orlando, and it’s going to be the curtain call for one of the most important members of their cast. (Editor's note: After this story went to print, we learned that Netflix has canceled the streaming version of the show as well.)

The MST3K Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour will be original host and series creator Joel Hodgson’s final tour as part of this ensemble, bringing an end to an amazing, subversive performance run.

The MST3K crew came to fame and built a huge cult audience with a fresh spin on the “horror host” concept: Why wait until commercial breaks to crack wise on the films, when you can do it during the films?

Now YouTube is full of their spiritual children doing “watch-alongs” and reaction videos. For this night, though, Hodgson and his faithful ’bots will be cackling over and roasting Circus of Horrors, a 1960 British film about a plastic surgeon who joins the circus, but can’t kick his addiction to operating on deformed women. Sadly, it looks like we will never get to hear “Hike Your Pants Up” – from the comedy goldmine Daddy-O episode – live. But still.



8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-5483 | hardrock.com | $33-$63

Event Details Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour
@ Hard Rock Live
6050 Universal Blvd.
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m.
Price: $33-$63
Buy from Ticketmaster
Film
Map

Location Details Hard Rock Live
6050 Universal Blvd.
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
407-351-5483
Bar/Pub and Performance Space
Map

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  •  Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour @ Hard Rock Live

    • Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m. $33-$63
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. President Trump negged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in batcrap-crazy rally opener last night Read More

  2. Watch UF students being real about Thanksgiving and indigenous genocide Read More

  3. Oviedo mayor-elect explains to Spectrum News that women continue contributing to society after having babies Read More

  4. State of Florida sues Planet Hollywood for taking job creation money before ghosting Read More

  5. State attorney general presses Florida Supreme Court to stop cities from banning Styrofoam Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation