Bang your head after family turkey time at 'Number of the Feast' Thursday night

What started out as just a really good pun has turned into a Thanksgiving tradition at Will’s Pub’s Dirty Laundry. Head over after family gorging time for drink specials – including $3 pumpkin pie pudding shots – and listen to classic metal with all your favorite leftovers.9 p.m. Thursday; Dirty Laundry, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press