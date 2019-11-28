Thursday, November 28, 2019
Bang your head after family turkey time at 'Number of the Feast' Thursday night
By Thaddeus McCollum
Thu, Nov 28, 2019
What started out as just a really good pun has turned into a Thanksgiving tradition at Will’s Pub’s Dirty Laundry. Head over after family gorging time for drink specials – including $3 pumpkin pie pudding shots – and listen to classic metal with all your favorite leftovers.
9 p.m. Thursday; Dirty Laundry, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.
@ Will's Dirty Laundry
1036 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Thu., Nov. 28
Holiday
